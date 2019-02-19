2019 Blues Fest lineup to be announced Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is holding a release party Tuesday evening to announce the lineup for this year’s event.
The Lineup Release Party will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 - 9 p.m. at Driftwood Cask & Barrel on Third Street.
The event, which is 21-and-up, will offer a first look at the artists and acts performing on April 13-14 in downtown Baton Rouge.
Live music will be provided by Blue Monday AllStars with appearances by Larry Garner, Jonathon “Boogie” Long, and Kenny Neal.
The event costs $10 and includes appetizers and drink specials, as well as a commemorative Blues Festival memento.
Purchase tickets in advance here.
