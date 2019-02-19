Belle of Baton Rouge wants you to ‘Spring into Good Health’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel is inviting the community and Belle of Baton Rouge employees to join them for their Spring Into Good Health Community Health Fair.
SPRING INTO GOOD HEALTH COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
- Thursday, March 21
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Belle Atrium, Iberville A, B and C Meeting Rooms
The health fair and blood drive will be health on Thursday, March 21. More than 25 vendors will be on hand to share information about overall health and wellness. The event is free and open to the public. All age groups are welcome to attend.
Health assessments available include blood pressure, body weight and BMI checks, as well as fitness assessments. Attendees can take advantage of on-site mobile mammogram unit, distracted driver simulator, and chair massages.
For more information, please contact Betty Callegan of the Belle of Baton Rouge Human Resources Department at 225-378-6028.
