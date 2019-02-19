2 behind bars after fight about parking turns into shootout

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested after a reported shooting in a gas station parking lot.
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to a gas station on Highway 22 on Tuesday, Feb. 19 just after 7 a.m. about shots being fired in the parking lot. Sheriff Bobby Webre says John Wesley Harris, 37, of French Settlement, fired five shots at Reginal Miles, 24, of Gonzales, after the two got into an argument about parking.
As the investigation continued, it was found a vehicle that wasn’t part of the incident was hit by the gunshots. No one was injured.
Miles reportedly fled the scene and detectives with APSO executed a search warrant on Miles’ vehicle and say they found a large amount of Xanax, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.
Harris is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts), and disturbing the peace.
Miles is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of schedule IV narcotics with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the possession of narcotics, disturbing the peace, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and awaiting bond.
