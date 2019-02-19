3 arrested for allegedly setting fire to trailer to collect insurance money

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a trailer fire in Walker back in 2017, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports.
ARRESTED
- Jerry Valentine, 52
- Paula Valentine, 44
- Ricky Boone, 59
All three were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit arson with the intent to defraud, felony theft, and two counts of insurance fraud.
LAOSFM says in December of 2017, firefighters responded to a fire in the 15000 block of Black Mud Road in Walker. Investigators with LAOSFM later received a tip, prompting them to look further into the incident. During the investigation, the Valentines (husband and wife), who were tenants of the trailer, and Boone, a friend of the couple, were identified as suspects.
The three reportedly hatched and executed a scheme to intentionally set the trailer on fire and collect insurance money, which totaled just under $20,000.
*Note: A mugshot of Paula Valentine was not available at the time of publication.
