Amazon dumped New York, but cities still wooing the company

Amazon dumped New York, but cities still wooing the company
FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite. European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, said they have opened a preliminary antitrust investigation into Amazon over the e-commerce giant’s treatment of smaller merchants on its website, and how it uses data gathered from sales. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE) (Richard Drew)
By MIKE CATALINI | February 15, 2019 at 1:36 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:56 AM

Amazon's breakup with New York was still fresh when other cities started sending their own valentines to the online giant.

Officials in Newark, New Jersey, made a giant heart that read, "NJ & Newark Still Love U, Amazon!" Word came from Chicago and suburban Maryland that they, too, are still interested in a relationship with Amazon.

The love notes from cities that lost the competition for Amazon’s new headquarters have come even though the company says it’s not looking for another site now that it has canceled its project to build a big office in New York City.