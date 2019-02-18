VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is actively searching for a man accused of stealing out of an unoccupied vehicle from a parking lot.
The suspect is described as white male with dark hair, a goatee, and very distinctive tattoos on his neck, right arm, left hand, and forearm, who was wearing a Saints Jeremy Shockey jersey, a ring on his left pinky.
Police ask that anyone with information please call 225-665-5106.
Watch the surveillance video below and share this story to help police. Photos of the suspect are also below.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.