USPS investigates after mail carrier runs over family dog, reports say

Warning Graphic Video:
DOUGLASS, KS (KNSW/CNN) - A Kansas family says their dog is in a lot of pain after a mail carrier hit him with her car.
The United States Postal Service is investigating what happened as the black Labrador retriever recovers.
It was hours later that the family discovered he was injured.
The couple said they then checked the home surveillance footage and that’s when they saw the hit.
They also saw what happened before the mail carrier left.
"He got in her car and she just continued to yell at him making him more fearful," said Shannon Howerton, one of the dog’s owners.
The Howertons quickly filed a police report and contacted the post office to file a complaint.
Local media reached out to USPS who said, “these actions are not consistent and don’t represent the values of the postal service” and “there is an investigation underway.”
The Howertons say they understand carriers can be worried about animals, but her actions don't suggest she was scared.
“I know you still can have concerns, some people are just afraid of dogs, but I don’t think she was afraid of the dog,” Howerton said.
The Howertons say they shouldn't have to pay vet bills from the incident. They also want the carrier to be fired.
