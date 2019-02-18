URGENT: Blood donors needed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) is in urgent need for blood donors, specifically type O positive blood donors.
Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center serves the community by providing a safe and adequate supply of blood. More than 60 percent of the blood transfused in the entire local community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by OLOL.
OLOL relies on volunteer donors for our blood supply. These donors do more than give blood-they play a key role in the healthcare process, giving the doctors and nurses in our area a tool that helps save lives.
The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is located on the first floor of the hospital near Elevator A. Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
OLOL BLOOD DONOR CENTER
- Contact: (225) 765-8843
- Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The St. Elizabeth Blood Donor Center is located in Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Blvd. in Gonzales, LA. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
ST. ELIZABETH BLOOD DONOR CENTER
- Contact: (225) 743-2405
- Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is located in the medical office building (in front of Our Lady of Lourdes) at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 360 in Lafayette, LA. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES BLOOD DONOR CENTER
- Contact: (337) 470-4483
- Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
One pint of whole blood can be separated into several components (red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate), and a single, whole blood donation can save the lives of three people.
