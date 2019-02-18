Unusual theft of rare bike costs store $3.2K

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The unusual theft of a rare bike has a Baton Rouge store asking the public for help to track down the persons responsible.
It happened at Capitol Cyclery on Florida Blvd. just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Two men walked into the store and asked to test ride a bike that’s valued at $3,299.
The Baton Rouge Police Department report notes that the two men arrived at the store in a tan SUV. Both men walked in the store, but only one asked to take it for a test ride.
The report says that the man who got on the bike was wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was last seen riding the bike westbound on Florida Boulevard.
At some point the second man left in the SUV. He was described in the report as wearing white pants and a black shirt.
The bike is a limited-edition, Elektra Ace of Spades Go Bicycle. According to an employee at the store, this bike was the only one of its kind located in a Louisiana store. In fact, Capitol Cyclery is the only bike store in the city that can sell this brand of bike. The stolen bike had been at the store for roughly 9 month.
Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, are not to be confused with motorcycles. This is a bicycle. What makes it unique is its battery, which allows the rider to go about 20 to 30 mph for a distance of 20-100 miles (depending on the terrain).
Although e-bikes are rising in popularity, they are not so common in Louisiana, which means this bike will stand out.
If you see a bike matching the description or know anything about the individuals involved in the alleged theft, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
