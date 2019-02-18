Unmarked police unit involved in accident on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Monday, Feb. 18 that an unmarked police unit had been involved in an accident on Plank Road earlier in the day.
Police say around 10:20 a.m. emergency crews were called to respond to the 4600 block of Plank Road in relation to the accident. Investigators were later able to determine the police vehicle was crossing Evangeline and Plank on a green light when they were struck by another vehicle.
A spokesman for BRPD says there were not any major injuries related to the accident.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle was issued a citation for driving through a red light and no proof of insurance.
