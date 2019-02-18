Tigers make big jump in basketball polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU made a major move in the polls after going on the road last week and beating No. 5 Kentucky and Georgia.
The Tigers (21-4, 11-1) have been rewarded with a No. 13 ranking in this week’s AP Top 25, up from No. 19.
Kentucky is now the highest AP-ranked SEC team at No. 4, followed by Tennessee at No. 5.
Other Polls:
USA Today Top 25: LSU No. 15 (up from No. 21)
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (5)
Andy Katz’s Power 36: LSU No. 11 (up from No. 18)
SEC: Kentucky (4), Tennessee (5), Ole Miss (34)
This week the Tigers host Florida Wednesday night at the PMAC, before the Tennessee Vols come to Baton Rouge for a huge SEC showdown Saturday.
