Sulphur dog takes home ‘Best in Hounds’ prize from Westminster Dog Show

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Kim Vidrine is a Sulphur resident who is the owner and breeder of Burns, the long-haired dachshund from this year’s Westminster dog show. She says she has been showing dogs her whole life.
Vidrine says her dog burns has been competing in dog shows for about seven years, taking home many victories and prizes. This time, he picked up the “Best in Hounds” prize and was in the running for “Best in Show.”
“It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Vidrine says “You couldn’t have asked for more. He was perfect.”
Unfortunately, this year’s Westminster dog show was Burns’ final show before retirement.
"I think he's done it all and deserves a nice long break," Vidrine said.
Some fans have been sharing their outrage on twitter over Burns’ controversial loss to a terrier. Vidrine says, no matter what, Burns is always number one to her.
"While he didn't win best in show, he's America's sweetheart right now,” Vidrine said. “It's overwhelming and such an honor that he gets to come home and sleep in my bed at night."
Vidrine says Burns' show career may be ending, but he's about to start a new one as a therapy dog.
“'Dream big’ is kind of our team motto and we are going to just keep going and keep dreaming big,” Vidrine said.
