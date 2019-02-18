Southern baseball beats Alcorn St., 12-9, to start the season 3-0

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are 3-0 on the diamond after winning every game they played in the MLB Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans this weekend.
Trailing Alcorn State 3-0 in the top of the third inning, the Jags’ Michael Wright lined a shot past third base for a two-run double, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2.
Johnny Johnson followed with the RBI single to score Wright and tied the game, 3-3.
It was still tied 7-7 in the sixth inning when an Alcorn State wild pitch scored Malik Blaise from third base for the winning run, making it 8-7 and the Jags put four more on the board and hung on to win, 12-9.
“I hate watching ugly baseball and today was an ugly game, but we came out with a win,” said head coach Kerrick Jackson. “So, I’d rather take an ugly win than an ugly loss. But our guys have to continue to strive to get better.”
Eli Finney started on the mound for Southern. Rhett Hebert got the save.
Southern will face Air Force at Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. Monday.
