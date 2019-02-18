Praxair starts up new carbon monoxide facility in Geismar

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Praxair announced the completion of a new project aimed at increasing carbon monoxide supply to the region.
The new Sygnas Plant in Geismar uses a new carbon monoxide purification train with more than 13 million cubic feet per day of capacity. Carbon monoxide is essential in manufacturing a range of products, such as polyurethane precursors and other specialty chemicals.
Praxair is a industrial gas company in North and South America that produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, as well as surface coatings.
Hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other gas products required were first produced at Geismar site in the early 1970s. The site has since expanded and recently has been integrated into a 90-mile pipeline network that stretches from Baton Rouge to St. Charles.
The latest investment is a way the chemical company is meeting demand from customers that range from refineries to biofuel companies.
