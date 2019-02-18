POLICE: Louisiana woman dragged into ditch, mauled by pack of 8 dogs

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department reports a woman was dragged into a ditch and mauled by a pack made up of as many as 8 dogs.
Officials say they were alerted to the incident by an individual who stopped to assist the victim after he noticed she’d been injured. The individual was able to load the injured woman into his vehicle until help arrived.
Based on statements provided by the victim, investigators learned as the woman was walking on Highway 449 the pack of dogs exited a residence and attacked her in the roadway. She was then pulled into a ditch by the dogs and further mauled.
Officials say the owners of the dogs were contacted about the attack. The dogs were later surrendered to the Tangi Humane Society. It is unclear if the owners will face charges related to the attack. It is also unclear what will happen to the dogs.
Police say the victim is recovering at a hospital located in Hammond, Louisiana. Her condition and the severity of her injuries remains unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.