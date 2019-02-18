Police investigating after body found in Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a body was found in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Rd around 9:09 a.m. Sunday morning.
A jogger found the body in that area before officials were called to the scene. Police say the victim is an unidentified black male who was shot multiple times.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Details are limited at this time. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
