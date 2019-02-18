Patient Plus opens new Urgent Care Clinic in Delmont

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Patient Plus Urgent Care opens its newest clinic on Monday, February 25.
DELMONT URGENT CARE CLINIC
- 5420 Plank Rd.
The Delmont Urgent Care Clinic will be located at the corner of Plank Road and St. Katherine Ave. The clinic is next to Walgreens and across from Tony’s Seafood.
“We are excited about our growth in Delmont,” said Rubin Patel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “We look forward to continuing to offer high-quality care in our convenient neighborhood locations.
The community is invited to stop by and celebrate the Grand Opening being held on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:30 a.m.
GRAND OPENING
- Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will say a few welcoming words.
The Delmont clinic on Plank Road is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., including weekends and does not require an appointment.
PATIENT PLUS
- Treats most common illnesses and injuries (sniffles, rashes, fevers, aches, breaks)
- Treats other conditions that deserve prompt treatment, but not serious enough for visit to nearest emergency room
- Onsite diagnostic services, including X-Ray’s, flu and strep tests, EKG’s and physicals are available
Most major insurance is accepted. CLICK HERE for a full list of accepted insurance providers.
