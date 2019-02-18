No. 5 LSU gymnastics scores season-high in win over Missouri

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE - The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team (7-3, 2-3 SEC) scored a season-high 197.650 to defeat the 15th ranked Missouri Tigers in front of a crowd of 11,047 fans inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon.
Missouri native, Sarah Finnegan was key again for the purple and gold as she captured the all-around title for the seventh time in 2019 with a total of 39.575. The all-around win for Finnegan pushed her total to 16 for the season to tie Susan Jackson for the fifth most in school history.
“Competing twice in one weekend really is important for us because it prepares us mentally and physically for postseason,” LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux said. “It was a great couple of meets for our team. The girls were tired but they fought through that. The enthusiasm and momentum of great routines took over and pushed us to the win and a great score.”
LSU travels to Fayetteville to take on the 21st ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.