MJ’s Café to open second farm-to-table cafe in yoga studio near LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Another healthy food option will soon be available to the downtown area as MJ’s Café is set to open a new location in the coming weeks.
The farm-to-table concept is already open at the White Star Market on Government Street, but owner Marybrennan Faucheux is hoping the new location in Yoga Rouge will continue her vision of community building and healthy eating.
“We want to create an environment that has more healthy options where you can dine and have a change of scenery,” Faucheux said.
The new cafe is located along Nicholson Drive and walking distance from LSU. The satellite location will have a Grab-And-Go menu that’s includes breakfast items, fan favorites, power bowls as well of specialty teas and coffee. Faucheux said she wants to offer student discounts on drinks and coffee. The space will have eight-person counter seating, and will partner with Waitr to make healthy eating more accessible.
The idea to develop the second cafe hatched in July 2017, when Faucheux was busy starting up the fledgling restaurant at White Star Market. Through mutual friends, she met Yoga Rouge owner Heather Kemp, and the two of them hit it off. After they partnered up to create the new location, the wheels started turning from there.
Faucheux hopes to open the second MJ’s in a few weeks, and wants to expand the company as long as it doesn’t compromise food quality.
Her interest in farm-to-table dining began after she graduated from LSU in 2012, and started working at the original MJ’s on Jefferson Highway. The restaurant, at the time, was under a different owner.
That’s where her passion for nutrition sparked, and Faucheux learned everything she could about cooking and restaurant management. “It was like Pandora’s Box,” she said. “I could not stop looking into things.”
Faucheux bought the company in 2017, and relocated MJ’s to its current spot at White Star Market in July 2018. She said that the power of healthy eating and how it gives people a second chance at life motivate her to expand the company.
