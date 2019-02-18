LSU pitcher Jaden Hill named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Jaden Hill was named SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance against Air Force on Sunday.
The SEC league office made the announcement Monday morning.
Hill made his Tiger debut against the Falcons and showed why he was such a highly coveted prospect.
The freshman struck out the first three batters he faced and allowed just one run on four hits in his debut on the mound for LSU.
In five innings of work, Hill only gave up a double and three singles. He three 71 pitches, 44 of those for strikes.
LSU beat Air Force, 17-5.
RELATED STORIES:
The Ashdown, AR, product was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals last summer while he was still a senior in high school. He chose to come to Baton Rouge to hone his skills even more under head coach Paul Mainieri.
Hill is the cousin of former LSU star Cedrick Harris, who was the started in center field for the Tigers’ 2000 national championship team.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.