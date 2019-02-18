LSU Baseball: Feb. 18 polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU started the 2019 season with an exciting home sweep of Louisiana-Monroe (12-7), Army (6-5) and Air Force (17-5).
The Tigers continue to rank at or near the top of the national college baseball rankings.
Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 1
SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Florida (6), Georgia (11), Ole Miss (13), Arkansas (23), Mississippi State (25), Auburn (26)
Perfect Game: LSU No. 1
SEC: Vanderbilt (3), Florida (9), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (13), Auburn (15), Mississippi State (17), Georgia (22)
Baseball America: LSU No. 2
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (4), Mississippi State (9), Ole Miss (13), Georgia (15), Arkansas (17), Auburn (18)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 2
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Mississippi State (14), Arkansas (16), Auburn (23)
This week’s schedule:
Feb. 19: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Feb. 20: at Northwestern St.
Feb. 22-24: vs. Bryant
