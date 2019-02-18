LSU Baseball: Feb. 18 polls

(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | February 18, 2019 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 10:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU started the 2019 season with an exciting home sweep of Louisiana-Monroe (12-7), Army (6-5) and Air Force (17-5).

The Tigers continue to rank at or near the top of the national college baseball rankings.

Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 1

SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Florida (6), Georgia (11), Ole Miss (13), Arkansas (23), Mississippi State (25), Auburn (26)

Perfect Game: LSU No. 1

SEC: Vanderbilt (3), Florida (9), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (13), Auburn (15), Mississippi State (17), Georgia (22)

Baseball America: LSU No. 2

SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (4), Mississippi State (9), Ole Miss (13), Georgia (15), Arkansas (17), Auburn (18)

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 2

SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Mississippi State (14), Arkansas (16), Auburn (23)

This week’s schedule:

Feb. 19: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Feb. 20: at Northwestern St.

Feb. 22-24: vs. Bryant

