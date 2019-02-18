Leaders to address higher education master plan at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting is expected to provides updates on the state’s higher education master plan.
Kim Hunter Reed, the Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education, is Monday’s guest speaker. She will provide an update on her first seven months on the job and describe ongoing efforts to update the Master Plan for Higher Education in the state.
The plan outlines minimum admissions requirements for students and serves as a visionary document for colleges and universities in Louisiana.
