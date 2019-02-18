First pitch for LSU baseball vs. Southeastern moved up due to potential storms

LSU Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | February 18, 2019 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - First pitch for Tuesday’s matchup at The Box between LSU and Southeastern Louisiana has been moved up to 4 p.m. due to the forecast of storms in the Baton Rouge area in the evening hours.

The Tigers (3-0) will start Cole Henry on the mound, while SLU (0-3) will counter with Trent Shaffer.

LSU had a great opening weekend, sweeping Louisiana-Monroe (12-7), Army (6-5), and Air Force (17-5).

Following the SLU game, the Tigers travel to play Northwestern State on Wednesday, before hosting Bryant in a three-game series beginning Friday night.

