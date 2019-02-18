FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk of severe weather Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It has been a chilly, generally cloudy Presidents’ Day Monday – early temperatures started out some 15 – 20 degrees colder than Sunday morning (in the upper 40°s) and it appears we’ll be a long way from threatening a record high for the second day in a row!
After topping out at 81° Sunday, nearly tying the record of 81°, it will be considerably cooler today under partly/mostly cloudy skies and breezy NE winds.
Our afternoon high will only top out in the upper 50°s, possibly the lower 60°s. Overnight, a few scattered showers may begin to pop up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
A low of 49° tomorrow, grab the umbrella – we’ll have a 40 to 50 percent coverage of showers and a high in the upper 60°s.
A reminder: the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our viewing area under a “low end” risk (marginal risk) for severe weather Tuesday – the prime time being the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday morning and now, the potential will still exist for strong, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes later in the day Wednesday, as well.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.