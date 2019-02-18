BRPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in 2018 meat market robbery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators have released surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a Baton Rouge meat market at gunpoint in 2018.
The armed robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2018, at the City Town Meat Market on Acadian Thruway.
Officials say the suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Authorities ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is to call the Armed Robbery Division of BRPD at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
