Baton Rouge Metro Airport offering flights for as low as $45 one way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is offering a sweet sale for President’s Day, Feb. 18.
The airport tweeted Monday afternoon that they’re offering flights on ViaAir for as low as $45 one way. ViaAir makes non-stop flights from Baton Rouge to Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas. Travelers must book their flights before the end of the day Monday. The sale is only good for select travel dates through May 31.
Click here for more details.
