Superstars ready to put on a show for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The NBA’s best and most famous players are gearing up for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center Sunday night.
In the 68th annual NBA All-Star Game, Team Giannis will take on Team LeBron in a game featuring 24 of the NBA’s best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences, along with two special additions.
Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker was selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career, as he will team up with Charlotte native and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry on Team Giannis.
Joining Walker and Curry on Team Giannis are team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and special addition Dirk Nowitzki.
Former Duke star Kyrie Irving returns to North Carolina as a part of Team Lebron.
Joining Irving on Team Lebron are team captain LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal and special addition Dwyane Wade.
For 13-time All-Star Wade and 14-time All-Star Nowitzki, 2019′s game could be their last as their careers are nearing an end.
In the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Team Lebron defeated Team Stephen 148-145.
The game is Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will be televised on TNT.
