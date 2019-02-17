Police respond to Spanish Town area after body found outside

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are responding to an area in the Spanish Town neighborhood after a body was found outside Sunday morning.
Public Information Office Mike Chustz said authorities are investigating the death at Canal Street and Spanish Town Road.
A jogger found the body in that area and now officers are surveying the scene, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Coroner’s Office is at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
