No. 1 LSU baseball cruises to 17-5 win over Air Force

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU concluded the weekend with a 17-5 win over Air Force at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers finished with 20 hits in the game. Of those, nine were doubles, which was one shy of the school record.
Freshman Jaden Hill started the game on the mound and earned the win. He pitched five innings, striking out eight batters. He only allowed one run on four hits. He also walked one.
LSU is now 3-0 on the season, the eleventh time for a 3-0 start under Mainieri.
For the weekend, 35,463 fans attended games, which set the attendance record for a season opener at The Box.
LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
