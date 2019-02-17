No. 1 LSU baseball cruises to 17-5 win over Air Force

No. 1 LSU baseball cruises to 17-5 win over Air Force
LSU first baseman Dean Bianco hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Air Force on Feb. 17, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 7:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU concluded the weekend with a 17-5 win over Air Force at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers finished with 20 hits in the game. Of those, nine were doubles, which was one shy of the school record.

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill (Source: WAFB)

Freshman Jaden Hill started the game on the mound and earned the win. He pitched five innings, striking out eight batters. He only allowed one run on four hits. He also walked one.

LSU is now 3-0 on the season, the eleventh time for a 3-0 start under Mainieri.

For the weekend, 35,463 fans attended games, which set the attendance record for a season opener at The Box.

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Be sure to watch the 10 p.m. newscast for highlights.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.