Man struck and killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after a vehicle struck him in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The Louisiana State Police stated in a Sunday release that pedestrian, 50-year-old Willard Juge, of Port Allen, was struck and killed around 8 p.m. on Sections Road west of LA Highway 984.
Troopers report Juge had been walking on the west fog line of the highway before a westbound driver in a 2007 Honda CRV struck him. Troopers said Juge was wearing dark-colored clothing, and there were no street lights in the area.
Juge died from the crash and the coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
Troopers said the driver was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
This crash remains under investigation.
