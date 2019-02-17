Man found shot to death inside vehicle after crash on I-10

ST. CHARLES PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on the westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Sunday morning.
Sheriff Greg Champagne says deputies received a call about a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 around 3:25 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the crashed vehicle had numerous bullet holes and a deceased male was inside the vehicle.
The other passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Deputies closed I-10 westbound and diverted traffic to I-310 during their investigation. The interstate has since been reopened.
Investigators says it seems the vehicle may have possibly collided with a white vehicle.
If anyone has any information about the shooting or the possible hit and run crash, they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
