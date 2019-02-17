FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect fog this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Areas of fog will be possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. The thickest fog will stay near bodies of waters (i.e. tidal lakes, area rivers, and coastal parishes). By mid-morning a few light passing showers will be possible.
Temperatures won’t cool down much thanks to a warm front lifting to the north. Lows Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will settle in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will roll through the area by Sunday evening resulting in scattered rain showers, and possibly numerous rain showers. Temperatures will take a big dip overnight and it will be a much cooler start to Monday.
Monday morning out the door temperatures will be at or around 50s. The morning should stay mainly dry Monday with scattered rain showers possible by afternoon and evening as a front stalls across the area.
A stalled front will be the focus for a very wet forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Showers and t-storms will be likely off and on through the 3 day stretch. A few storms could be strong with frequent lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 mph. Heavy rain will also be a possible issue which could result in some nuisance flooding of poorly drained areas.
Wednesday looks to receive the worst of the weather. Rain stays in the forecast to end the week, but it doesn’t appear to be as strong or heavy.
Rainfall estimates over the next 7 days look to average around 2-2.5 inches with a few localized spots receiving upwards of 4 inches. A storm system and cold front is forecast to arrive next weekend helping to usher in some drier weather for the start of the following week.
