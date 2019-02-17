FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drizzly and rainy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This afternoon’s temperatures will warm into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances will increase through the afternoon into the evening as a weak cold front pushes into and through the area.
The best chance for rain will be around sunset as the front moves overhead. Temperatures will take a nice dip Monday with a morning start in the upper 40s and an afternoon high in the low 60s. The kids might want a sweatshirt for the morning bus stop. Most of Monday will remain dry, but showers and t-storms will begin to develop late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
A Marginal Risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall have been issued for the NW portion of the WAFB viewing area from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. The main severe threat will be damaging wind. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible which could result in standing water on poorly drained areas. We are likely to see an extension of the severe and rainfall risks for Wednesday and potentially Thursday as these days get closer. Rain will stay scattered to numerous Tuesday but will trend likely overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday is looking like a washout with a decent coverage of showers and t-storms. Rains will continue into Thursday with a slight decrease in intensity and coverage expected to end the week. A disturbance and cold front is forecast to arrive Sunday to help flush out the moisture and bring drier weather back for the start of the following work/school week.
Rainfall totals for the week looks to range from 1.5″ along the coast to 4-5″ across the state line in SW Mississippi.
