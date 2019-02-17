FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drizzly and rainy Sunday

A Marginal Risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall have been issued for the NW portion of the WAFB viewing area from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. The main severe threat will be damaging wind. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible which could result in standing water on poorly drained areas. We are likely to see an extension of the severe and rainfall risks for Wednesday and potentially Thursday as these days get closer. Rain will stay scattered to numerous Tuesday but will trend likely overnight into Wednesday.