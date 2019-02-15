Crime ring caught selling fake cars on eBay, Craigslist

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Department of Justice announced a huge bust involving an organized crime ring in Romania. Those thieves made off with millions of dollars after ripping off thousands of American car buyers on online auction sites like eBay and Craigslist.
Cars are sold on eBay every 90 seconds or so. Unfortunately, for the car buyers involved in this enormous scam, the vehicles they paid for never even existed.
According to federal investigators, the criminals behind the scam invented stories designed to pull at their victims’ heartstrings. One of their favorites: a service member trying to sell a car before a deployment.
In some cases, they even stole real American’s identities.
The crime ring was working with people here in the US to collect the money, which was then laundered, turned into cryptocurrency and sent overseas.
It’s not a good idea to buy something as valuable as a car sight unseen, no matter how great the photos are, or how convincing the seller’s story is. Your safest bet is to always see that vehicle itself, do a thorough check of its history, and have a mechanic you trust examine it carefully before you buy it.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.