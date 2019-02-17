Coast Guard: 4 people thrown into Baptiste Collette Bayou after boat collision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were rescued after being thrown into Baptiste Collette Bayou after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning (Feb. 16), according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A 40-foot commercial deck boat and 24-foot bay boat collided around 10:45 a.m., tossing all four passengers of the bay boat into the water, the Coast Guard said. The crew of the other boat threw them life jackets and brought them aboard before the Coast Guard arrived on scene.
The bay boat was left in the bayou, where it remained “half-sunken” in the bayou Saturday evening while awaiting salvage, according to a Coast Guard news release.
All four victims were brought to Oschner Medical Center in Terrytown, but the extent of their injuries were not known Saturday evening.
