California DL Jordan Berry commits to Coach O for the class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is starting to build a recruiting pipeline to the Golden State it appears.
Coach Ed Orgeron landed his second verbal commit from California with the addition of defensive lineman Jordan Berry. LSU also possesses a commitment from California cornerback Elias Ricks.
Berry, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound 3-star defensive tackle, announced his commitment via Twitter.
“Truly blessed and honored to say I have committed to Coach O and Louisiana State University! #GaeuxTigers #HoldThatTiger," tweeted Berry.
Berry is the 10th commitment for LSU’s class of 2020. He’s also the third defensive lineman for the Tigers.
Rivals recruiting service ranks LSU No. 1 in the country for the 2020 class.
