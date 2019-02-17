California DL Jordan Berry commits to Coach O for the class of 2020

Jordan Berry is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals. (Source: Jordan Berry Twitter)
By Garland Gillen | February 17, 2019 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is starting to build a recruiting pipeline to the Golden State it appears.

Coach Ed Orgeron landed his second verbal commit from California with the addition of defensive lineman Jordan Berry. LSU also possesses a commitment from California cornerback Elias Ricks.

Berry, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound 3-star defensive tackle, announced his commitment via Twitter.

“Truly blessed and honored to say I have committed to Coach O and Louisiana State University! #GaeuxTigers #HoldThatTiger," tweeted Berry.

Berry is the 10th commitment for LSU’s class of 2020. He’s also the third defensive lineman for the Tigers.

Rivals recruiting service ranks LSU No. 1 in the country for the 2020 class.

