Border Patrol arrests previously deported child sex offender

“This significant arrest of an illegal alien felon convicted of a serious sexual offense involving a child highlights the fact that bad people and bad things do come across our border as part of the migrant caravan. Although not all members of the caravan are aggravated felons, the Border Patrol understands that some will exploit the caravan to do harm to the United States and its citizens,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino. “Border Security is National Security and doesn’t just occur at the physical border. If the Border Patrol and local partners like Calcasieu Parish didn’t have a robust enforcement posture in place, Hernandez may have had the opportunity to assault another child.”