Border Patrol arrests previously deported child sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that agents have arrested a previously deported child sex offender in Lake Charles after being found on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Lake Charles Border Patrol Agents responded to a call for assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop on I-10 near Sulphur. On arrival agents determined that one of the three passengers, Heber Obed Hernandez-Martinez, was a convicted sex offender and felon who had been convicted in 2009 of first degree sexual offense involving a child and had served 84 months in confinement before being deported in August 2016.
“This significant arrest of an illegal alien felon convicted of a serious sexual offense involving a child highlights the fact that bad people and bad things do come across our border as part of the migrant caravan. Although not all members of the caravan are aggravated felons, the Border Patrol understands that some will exploit the caravan to do harm to the United States and its citizens,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino. “Border Security is National Security and doesn’t just occur at the physical border. If the Border Patrol and local partners like Calcasieu Parish didn’t have a robust enforcement posture in place, Hernandez may have had the opportunity to assault another child.”
Border Patrol states that Hernandez will remain in federal custody to face possible felony immigration charges in Louisiana since he was found in the country after his initial deportation without being lawfully admitted back into the U.S.
