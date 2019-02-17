2 Baton Rouge hotels earn AAA Four Diamond rating

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge hotels earned high ratings from AAA in the past 12 months.
L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge and Renaissance Baton Rouge were among 33 hotels in Louisiana that earned the rating. Nottoway Plantation & Resort, a Baton Rouge area hotel in White Castle, also made the list. Twenty-five hotels in New Orleans made the list, such as Hilton New Orleans Riverside and Le Pavillon Hotel.
The hotels were judged based on the physical attributes and customer service. Four Diamond hotels account for 6.3 percent of the more than 27,000 AAA Diamond Rated hotels, according to a news release from AAA.
A total of 1,722 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean received the rating, qualifying them for the 2019 Four Diamond Award list. The AAA Four Diamond Rating is attained by just 4 percent of the more than 58,000 hotels and restaurants inspected by AAA.
View below for the full list of hotels:
BATON ROUGE
L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge (2014)
Renaissance Baton Rouge (2012)
LAFAYETTE
Carriage House Hotel (2011)
LAKE CHARLES
Golden Nugget Lake Charles (2018)
L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (2016)
METAIRIE
New Orleans Marriott Metairie at Lakeway (2011)
NEW ORLEANS
Harrah’s Hotel New Orleans (2007)
Hilton New Orleans Riverside (2011)
Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue (2011)
Hotel Monteleone (2003)
Hyatt Regency New Orleans (2012)
InterContinental New Orleans (2003)
JW Marriott New Orleans (1985)
Le Méridien New Orleans (2001)
Le Pavillon Hotel (1996)
Loews New Orleans Hotel (2004)
NOPSI Hotel (2018)
Omni Riverfront Hotel (2015)
Omni Royal Orleans Hotel (1995)
Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District Hotel (2011)
Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter
Area Hotel (2002)
Royal Crescent Hotel (2011)
Royal Sonesta New Orleans (2004)
Sheraton New Orleans Hotel (2015)
The Jung Hotel and Residences of the New Orleans
Hotel Collection (2018)
The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans (2005)
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel (2010)
The Westin New Orleans Canal Place (2008)
Windsor Court Hotel (1999)
SHREVEPORT
Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport (2011)
WHITE CASTLE
Nottoway Plantation & Resort (2013)
SHREVEPORT
Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport (2011)
WHITE CASTLE
Nottoway Plantation & Resort (2013)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.