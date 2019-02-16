Veteran throws out first pitch for LSU baseball; surprised with new truck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A veteran threw out the first pitch of the LSU season opener and was then surprised with a brand new car... for free.
Former Staff Sgt. Kevin Kirby, a military combat hero and current officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, was honored as a Chevrolet “Everyday Hero” by Super Chevy Dealers and GallantFew as part of Military Appreciation Weekend.
He was given the keys to a brand new, 100 percent payment-free Chevrolet Cruze, valued at more than $20,000.
Kirby knew he had been chosen as the veteran to be honored for his service to throw the first pitch, but the but the car was a complete surprise.
He joined the US Army in 1993. He served at Fort Bragg, Germany, and Iraq. He has been awarded many medals for his bravery and service to our country.
Congratulations former Staff Sgt. Kevin Kirby. Thank you for your military service and continued service to our community as a police officer.
