Three injured in shooting at party in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a party in Donaldsonville early Saturday morning.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were on scene of a party with about 250 people when three people were shot.
One person was shot and released from the hospital while two others are still being treated for their injuries.
The party was at a dance studio located on Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville. Deputies were already on scene for crowd control during the party when a fight broke out and then multiple shots rang out coming from different directions.
This case is still under investigation and limited information is available.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the department’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
