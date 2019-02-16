Oilfield company Danos to acquire Shamrock Energy Solutions in Houma; increasing workforce by 50%

GRAY, LA (WAFB) - Danos, an oilfield company based in Gray, announced its acquiring Shamrock Energy Solutions, a privately owned oilfield service company based in Houma.
The acquisition will take effect March 2019, and increase Danos’ workfoce from 2,200 employees to 3,200 employees.
“There are a lot of synergies between the companies,” Danos Owner and Executive Eric Danos said in a prepared statement. “Both are privately owned, Louisiana-based and have a similar customer-centric, values-based approach to business.”
Danos will expand its services through the deal, adding mechanical maintenance, valve and wellhead, regulatory compliance and measurement, and power generation to its service roster.
Danos started in 1948 as a family-owned company providing a range of services such as construction, project management, materials management and fabrication. The company has sites throughout Louisiana, including Lafayette and Morgan City, as well as one in Houston, Texas. Shamrock is a 22 year old oilfield provider and also family owned business. It offers contract production personnel, mechanical services and electrical services. The company operates in 12 states.
