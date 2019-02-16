New restaurant at Myrtles Plantation open for dinner

ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A new restaurant at Myrtles Plantation is ready for business.
Restaurant 1796 is a farm-to-table concept centered around a 10-foot wood fire hearth. The seasonal menu features “simple southern ingredients” and locally sourced produce. Mississippi native Ben Lewis is the restaurant’s executive chef, who was previously the sous chef at Longboard Coastal Cantina in the Virgin Islands.
Designed to serve more than just a meal, the restaurant will also serve guests with an experience that comes with the history and tradition of the plantation. The restaurant kicked off its soft opening on Feb. 11, and dinner service was only provided during the first week.
The building was formerly the plantation’s Carriage House restaurant, which burned down in a fire in 2017.
The restaurant is open everyday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m. To make a reservation, visit Myrtlesplantation.com or call the plantation at (225)-635-6277.
