No. 19 LSU basketball gets past Georgia, 83-79

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team made things interesting again, but managed to come away with the 83-79 win over Georgia in Athens.
No. 19 LSU (21-4, 11-1) was led by Tremont Waters, who scored 20 points and dished out a game-high five assists. Ja’Vonte Smart added 19 points, a career-high for him as a Tiger.
Naz Reid chipped in 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. All of his points were in the second half. Kavell Bigby-Williams had eight rebounds in the game.
After having a concerning number of turnovers in the first half, the Tigers showed exceptional ball security in the second, not turning it over once. Head coach Will Wade said he couldn’t remember if they ever had a game with no turnovers in the second half, but added it was key to the win.
“Thought it was a terrific game; Georgia played fantastic,” said Wade. “We had no answer for Claxton. He played great. Hammonds played great. Harris did a good job. I thought the key to us winning was we didn’t turn the ball over in the second half. We had eight turnovers in the first half, which Georgia converted into a lot of easy baskets. Second half, we just didn’t turn the ball over and that’s why we were able to pull it out. It was a good game, like I said. Georgia played tremendously and we were very fortunate to pull it out.”
Georgia (10-15, 1-11) has now lost six games in a row and 10 of its last 11 games.
LSU hosts Florida on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
