No. 19 LSU basketball gets past Georgia, 83-79

“Thought it was a terrific game; Georgia played fantastic,” said Wade. “We had no answer for Claxton. He played great. Hammonds played great. Harris did a good job. I thought the key to us winning was we didn’t turn the ball over in the second half. We had eight turnovers in the first half, which Georgia converted into a lot of easy baskets. Second half, we just didn’t turn the ball over and that’s why we were able to pull it out. It was a good game, like I said. Georgia played tremendously and we were very fortunate to pull it out.”