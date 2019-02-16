LSU baseball beats Army on 3-run walk-off HR

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Another case of late-game heroics at the plate lifted LSU to a 6-5 win over Army on Saturday.
Freshman Cade Beloso played spoiler to the Black Knights on a walk-off three-run home run to pull out the win for the Tigers.
“Army played a phenomenal game, and I know their kids are hurting right now,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “But, they are young men of tremendous character, and I feel good that they are the future stewards of our nation’s security.
“I was also very proud of our team - we hung in there, made some clutch pitches, and Beloso did his thing at the end,” Mainieri added.
Freshman Landon Marceaux made his starting debut on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out five batters in his 5.2 innings of work.
Junior Todd Peterson got the win. He allowed one hit but didn’t give up any runs in the one inning he pitched.
On the first pitch he saw with runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Beloso sent the ball into the right field bleachers
LSU improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
The Tigers face Air Force at 3 p.m. Sunday.
