Go nuts: It’s National Almond Day

(CNN) – If you’re nuts about nuts, Saturday is a perfect day for you, because it’s National Almond Day.
Here are a few fun facts about almonds.
The nut is mentioned several times in both the New and Old Testament as a symbol of divine approval.
While roasted almonds are delicious, don’t eat them raw – the prussic acid (hydrogen cyanide) in them can kill you if you eat more than a handful.
In fact, you can tell if someone has been poisoned with cyanide if they smell like roasted almonds.
Almonds have you covered if you’ve got a sweet tooth: They’re one of the primary ingredients in marzipan.
Wash that goodness down with a tall glass of almond milk – which, yes, is made from delicious almonds.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.