FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry and cloudy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A soggy and unsettled weather pattern is ahead, but today will remain mainly dry. A weak cold front is forecast to drift south to near the coast by the afternoon and then push back north as a warm front later this evening.
This will bring an uncertain forecast in terms of temperatures as we are likely to see highs settle somewhere in the mid 60s to low 70s and then temperatures will flat line overnight. Watch for some light, patchy fog overnight Saturday into early Sunday. A series of fronts and upper air disturbances will bring higher than normal rain chances into the forecast beginning next week.
Daily rain chances of 40 to 90 percent are expected for the upcoming week. Mid-week looks to be the wettest with a stalled front draped across our area being the main focus for showers and t-storms.
Some activity could become strong with frequent lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph. We also will see periods of heavy rain during this time with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible in the three-day stretch of Tuesday through Thursday.
Rainfall totals over the seven-day stretch look to average between 1.5 to 3 inches locally. If spread out over enough time, that should be manageable with a very small and limited flash flooding threat. Temperatures will fluctuate mostly during the mornings with lows ranging from the low 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.