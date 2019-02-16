BRAC accepting applications for Diversity in Business Award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is taking applications for its Diversity Star Award that’ll honor regional businesses championing diversity and inclusion.
Any business in the nine-parish Capitol Region can apply for the award, and businesses do not have to be a BRAC investor. Applications are open now through March 15 at brac.org/diversitystar. Awards will be presented at BRAC's diversity in business event to be held on May 7.
A winner will be selected in both a small and large business category.
The winners of the 2018 Diversity Star Award were Civil Solutions Consulting Group in the small business category and Republic Services of Baton Rouge in the large business category.
