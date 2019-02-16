Baton Rouge accountant accused of embezzling $2M+ from New Orleans Firefighters Pension Fund

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been indicted on 38 counts of wire fraud and tax fraud, says U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser.
Wayne Triche, 75, a certified public accountant, allegedly embezzled more than $2 million from the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund. Triche was responsible for investing money in the fund, but rather than return the profits to the fund, he reportedly stole more than $2 million and used the money for personal expenses.
Triche’s tax fraud charges come from his reported failure to claim the embezzled money on his personal income tax returns, resulting in a significant loss for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
If convicted, Triche faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000 and period of up to three years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $3,800.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.