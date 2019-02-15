Wells scores 16 to lead No. 22 Texas A&M women past LSU

LSU built a 31-25 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 41-31 when Faustine Aifuwa buried a jumper with 6:13 left in the third quarter. The Tigers led 47-43 at the end of three but made just 4-of-16 shot attempts in the final stanza. Jones' layup with 3:45 left gave the Aggies a 52-51 lead they'd never surrender.