Waitr to bring over 400 jobs as company expands headquarters to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - Waitr is projected to usher in over 400 jobs as it expands its headquarters to Lafayette.
Waitr’s CEO Chris Meaux and Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Friday during the Waitr Day Block Party, stating the food delivery company is moving its headquarters to Lafayette’s downtown district.
The move will bring in 200 new direct jobs with an average salary of $55,000 with benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will add 227 new indirect jobs, for a total of 427 new jobs in Acadiana and surrounding areas. Waitr will retain 315 existing full-time jobs in Louisiana, and it also employs thousands of delivery drivers.
The Lafayette expansion will support Waitr’s growth and online and mobile software solutions for the restaurant industry.
Waitr currently operates a Technology Operations Center in Lafayette on Bertrand Drive.
Over the next 18 months, Waits is expanding into 48,000 square feet of office space in the former Washington Life Building located on Jefferson Street. Until the expansion is completed, the company will conduct headquarter functions in Lake Charles. Waitr has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Covington.
LED and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, or LEDA, began discussing Waitr’s expansion in August 2018. The state provided the company an incentives package to secure the project. Included in the incentives package are a $1.5 million grant to offset facility renovation costs; a $1.25 million higher education grant to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to support a talent pipeline to Waitr and technology employers through the university’s School of Computing and Informatics; and the LED’s workforce solutions.
The announcement follows Waitr’s acquisition of Bite Squad, which broadened the company’s reach to 22 states. In 2018, Waitr realized a 200 percent increase in revenue.
Waits is active currently in over 500 cities with restaurant partners in the United States.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.