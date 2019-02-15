Waitr to bring over 400 jobs as company expands headquarters to Lafayette

LED and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, or LEDA, began discussing Waitr’s expansion in August 2018. The state provided the company an incentives package to secure the project. Included in the incentives package are a $1.5 million grant to offset facility renovation costs; a $1.25 million higher education grant to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to support a talent pipeline to Waitr and technology employers through the university’s School of Computing and Informatics; and the LED’s workforce solutions.